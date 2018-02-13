NEWCAP Top 40/Rhythmic CFXJ (93-5 THE MOVE)/TORONTO has announced plans for its MADE IN TORONTO TAKEOVER, a one-day radio event MARCH 6th on TORONTO’s birthday celebrating the artists who are taking the sound of TORONTO global.

On TUESDAY, MARCH 6, 93-5 THE MOVE’s playlist will feature only artists from the TORONTO area, including: DRAKE, THE WEEKND, PARTYNEXTDOOR, TORY LANEZ, DANIEL CAESAR, ROY WOOD$, ALESSIA CARA, JESSIE REYEZ, BAKA NOT NICE, MAJID JORDAN, KARDINAL OFFISHALL, JAZZ CARTIER, DVSN, PRESSA, NAV and more.

93-5 THE MOVE GM STEVE PARSONS commented, “The music industry has their eye on TORONTO, plucking artists out of our city and turning them into international superstars. TORONTO is a major player in the Hip Hop and R&B scene. Our artists are driving the culture and redefining the sound of Hip Hop and R&B. We’re proud to honour and celebrate their contributions to our local scene which is spreading globally like wildfire.”