North Carolina’s Tom Eure offers up a robust, heartfelt fusion of Folk, Celtic, and Appalachian influences in his latest recording, The Coin, The Prayer, & The Crow.

Along with a new duo partner in Amelia Osborne, the two multi-instrumentalists swirl together fiddles, banjos, drums, mandolins, guitars, and rousing vocal harmonies in a joyful retrospective of Tom’s Celtic and Appalachian influences. The talented duo paints a musical picture that is an uplifting breath of fresh air.

Tom has performed at top venues including Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe and the iconic CBGB’s Gallery in New York City. He has shared his music in theaters, at festivals and Highland Games throughout the United States, winning over audiences and opening for top artists, including James McMurtry, Chris Smither and the late Warren Zevon.

The singer/songwriter finds endless inspiration at home in North Carolina, a state with rich musical history. As a highly sought after studio musician, Eure has appeared on more than 45 albums, smoothly transitioning from one genre to the next. He’s the fiddler for 2015 CMA award winners Flatland Tourist, spent seven years with the Cajun band Carolina Gator Gumbo, and is part of the Celtic group Thistledown Tinkers. Experiences with such varied acts have enhanced Tom’s very personal “folk process,” his method of absorbing musical traditions and allowing them to shape his unique sound.

In concert, Tom Eure and Amelia Osborne bring ebullient showmanship to performances that are fun, fresh, and engaging. They are all about singing and songwriting, while simultaneously moving seamlessly from one instrument to another. The pair draws on their many musical influences to create a sound that is new yet familiar, risky yet comfortable, and has that rare ability to shine a light on the heart.

The Coin, The Prayer & The Crow is available now on Simple Tune Records. It is available to radio through Airplay Direct.