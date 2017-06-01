CBS RADIO Country KFRG (K-FROG)/RIVERSIDE, CA MD/morning co-host SCOTT WARD has been upped to PD for the cluster’s five-station group. WARD will continue to serve as co-host for K-FROG mornings and will now oversee programming for Country KFRG/RIVERSIDE, CA; Country KKXFG/RIVERSIDE, CA; Classic Hits KVFG/RIVERSIDE, CA; Sports KRAK-A/RIVERSIDE, CA; and AC KEZN/PALM SPRINGS, CA.

WARD has been with the cluster since 1995 and added MD stripes in 2010. In his newly expanded role, WARD will oversee operations of the five-station cluster including music, artist relations, marketing, promotions, and digital outreach. Congratulate him here.

“This is a very well deserved promotion, and I’m thrilled for our stations to have the expertise of one of radio’s finest program directors,” said CBS RADIO/RIVERSIDE-PALM SPRINGS SVP/Market Manager MICHAEL VALENZUELA. “During his 20 years with us, SCOTT has developed a deep understanding of what audiences in the RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO area want from their local station, from music to events to community involvement.” Added WARD, “I am excited for the opportunity to program for my radio home of the past two decades. We’ve got great teams across our stations who work hard every day creating great content and keeping the fun alive for our local listeners!”

Former CBS RADIO/RIVERSIDE OM/PD LEE DOUGLAS tells ALL ACCESS he has retired from the position, saying, “I am going to sleep late and catch up on my reading.” Reach him here.