CBS RADIO/PHILADELPHIA has upped Country WXTU PD SHELLY EASTON to VP/Music Programming for the cluster. Additionally, AC WTDY (TODAY’S 96.5) PD/morning host BOBBY SMITH adds PD duties for Classic Hits WOGL. EASTON will continue to serve as WXTU PD, and SMITH will continue his WTDY duties as well as becoming PD at WOGL, filling the role recently vacated by the exit of ANNE GRESS.

SVP/Market Manager DAVID YADGAROFF said, “SHELLY’s leadership at WXTU and across our industry makes her the ideal choice to lead the strategy and evolution of our music stations. In his expanded role, BOBBY will be managing two of PHILADELPHIA’s top-5 cuming radio stations. These are very well deserved promotions for two of PHILADELPHIA radio’s finest.”

“This is an exciting opportunity and I am thrilled to work with such legendary brands and top notch talent on a daily basis,“ said EASTON.

“I am elated to now be a part of the legendary brand at WOGL and excited to be joining this incredibly skilled staff,” said SMITH.