CBS RADIO/PHILADELPHIA radio stations News KYW, Sports WIP, Classic Hits WOGL, Talk WPHT-A, Hot AC WTDY (TODAY’S 96.5), and Country WXTU have partnered with THE TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION to host 9/11 HEROES RUN 5K races and one-mile Fun Runs in the PHILADELPHIA region during the month of SEPTEMBER.

TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION’s HOUSTON office is currently assisting in flood recovery and aid. A TEXAS flag will be part of all 9/11 HEROES RUN races around the country, which will then be sent to HOUSTON, which hosts the largest 9/11 HEROES RUN in the country each year, but due to the tragic flooding, the HOUSTON 9/11 HEROES RUN has been postponed until NOVEMBER 11th – VETERANS DAY.

Race locations in the PHILADELPHIA region include:

• PHILADELPHIA – SEPTEMBER 9th at a, THE NAVY YARD. Featuring local mascots, the PHILLIE PHANATIC, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES Swoop, EAGLES Cheerleaders and guest MCs JOE DECAMARA from SportsRadio 94WIP and BENNETT from TODAY’S 96.5. TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION Pres. RYAN MANION will serve as keynote speaker along with Special guest speakers PHILADELPHIA POLICE DEPARTMENT Deputy Commissioner JOE SULLIVAN and Army veteran and PHILADELPHIA City Councilman DAVID OH.

• PENNSAUKEN, NJ – SEPTEMBER 10th at 9:11a, COOPER RIVER PARK. Featuring special guests MARK CAMPANELL of GLOUCESTER CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT, FREEHOLD resident JON YOUNG, and Major MICHAEL BARIKIAN, USMC. Guest Emcee will be Talk Radio 1210 WPHT midday host DOM GIORDANO.

• WEST CHESTER, PA – SEPTEMBER 10th at 2p, CHESTER COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER. Guest emcee will be Talk Radio 1210 WPHT Morning Show host CHRIS STIGALL.

• FEASTERVILLE, PA – SEPTEMBER 16th at 9a, RUSSELL ELLIOT MEMORIAL PARK.

• DOYLESTOWN, PA – SEPTEMBER 24th at 2p, FONTHILL PARK Official ceremony to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the 9/11 HEROES RUN NATIONAL RACE SERIES will take place in DOYLESTOWN, where the first-ever race was hosted. Guest speaker Captain STEVE ELLIOT of the NEW YORK CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT. Guest emcee will be 925XTU morning show host ANDIE SUMMERS.

The annual races will unite these communities to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as to honor our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and our communities. Proceeds from the 9/11 HEROES RUNS will benefit the TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION, which empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations.

“As I reflect on the 10-year anniversary of the 9/11 HEROES RUN, I’m in awe at the number of communities across the country and around the world that have united to honor all those touched by the events of September 11th, 2001.” RYAN MANION said. “I’m equally inspired by the amazing spirit of selfless service that is being displayed by participants across the country to support those affected by the flooding in HOUSTON, who represent the best of AMERICA’s national character, similar to what we saw in 2001. We challenge all Americans to join us this SEPTEMBER, to ensure our next generation never forgets the sacrifices of our veterans, active duty military, first responders, and civilians who were affected by the attacks on 9/11 and in the wars since.”

“CBS RADIO is so proud of our seven-year partnership with the TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION,” CBS RADIO PHILADELPHIA SVP/Market Manager DAVID YADGAROFF said. “Our listeners and advertising partners are committed to supporting our veterans, active military, First Responders and Families of the Fallen. The TRAVIS MANION FOUNDATION 9/11 HEROES RUNS are amazing community events where both listeners and partners can help further the FOUNDATION’s mission of empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations. We look forward to continuing to help the FOUNDATION grow the HEROES RUNS and promote its inspiring programs.”

To learn more and to register, visit www.911heroesrun.org.