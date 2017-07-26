CBS RADIO/LOS ANGELES has reorganized some of its programming responsibilities, as Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) PD CHRIS EBBOTT adds programming duties for Top 40 sister KAMP (97.1 AMP). SVP/Programming KEVIN WEATHERLY, who until now has served as KAMP’s PD, will now focus more broadly on the strategic direction and approach of the market’s five music formats.

WEATHERLY will also continue to serve as PD of Alternative KROQ and Adult Hits JACK, while working closely with CBS RADIO’s corporate programming team, advising on the Company’s bevy of diverse Top 40 and rock music initiatives and serving as format captain to its portfolio of Rock, Alternative and Adult Hits stations across the country.

“CHRIS and KEVIN are masterful program directors at the top of their field,” CBS RADIO/LOS ANGELES SVP/Market Manager DAN KEARNEY said. “This move will further strengthen 97.1 AMP, making it a standout Top 40 competitor in LOS ANGELES, while boosting the overall performance of our entire cluster.”

“CHRIS is an established programmer and has done an amazing job with KRTH the past few years,” WEATHERLY said. “His experience and leadership make him the perfect choice to take on the day-to-day programming responsibilities at AMP RADIO”

“It’s an exhilarating time to take on such a popular and well respected station as 97.1 AMP in one of the most competitive markets in the country,” EBBOTT said. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to explore new opportunities that will help us grow the audience both on and off the air. I’m excited to work alongside KEVIN, DAN and [CBS RADIO Exec. VP/Programming] CHRIS OLIVIERO and grateful that they’ve entrusted me to oversee a second station.”