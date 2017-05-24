CBS RADIO’s two-day summer concert festival SPF 2017 was held MAY 19th-20th in LAS VEGAS at THE COSMOPOLITAN. The first night, concert goers enjoyed a sold-out performance by WARNER BROS.’ act LINKIN PARK (whose new disc, “One More Light,” was released the same day).

The next evening, DNCE headlined a show that featured HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN and POST MALONE with a surprise performance by MARTIN GARRIX, who was celebrating his 21st birthday.

While not appearing on stage either night, lots of other performers were seen at the show and/or at THE COSMOPOLITAN, many of whom met with CBS Pop PDs who flew in from across the country. Seen smiling and shaking hands were MILEY CYRUS, HALSEY, KYGO, KIRSTIN MALDONADO (from PENTATONIX), PLAY N SKILLZ, MO, R5, SHAWN HOOK and members of FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE.

Shown in the photo are CBS PDs, along with WARNER BROS. execs and the band LINKIN PARK.