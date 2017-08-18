Country artist ROSANNE CASH — daughter of Country music and pop culture icon JOHNNY CASH — took to social media this week to share a message from her and her siblings. In a note titled “A message from the children of JOHNNY CASH,” the CASH children denounced a young man who was pictured in CHARLOTTESVILLE wearing a shirt “emblazoned with the name of JOHNNY CASH” during the protests.

“We were alerted to a video of a young man in CHARLOTTESVILLE, a self-proclaimed NEO-NAZI, spewing hatred and bile. He was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the name of JOHNNY CASH, our father. We were sickened by the association. JOHNNY CASH was a man whose heart beat with the rhythm of love and social justice. He received humanitarian awards from, among others, the JEWISH NATIONAL FUND, B’NAI BRITH, and the UNITED NATIONS. He championed the rights of NATIVE AMERICANS, protested the war in VIETNAM, was a voice for the poor, the struggling, and the disenfranchised, and an advocate for the rights of prisoners.” Read the full statement from ROSANNE, KATHY, CINDY, TARA and JOHN CARTER CASH here.