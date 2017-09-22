iHEARTMEDIA Country WPGB (BIG 104.7)/PITTSBURGH MD/midday personality CARSON BLACKLEY is headed to Country sister WNCB/RALEIGH for similar duties. The MD role is newly-created, with WNCB PD CARLETTA BLAKE shifting to afternoons from ANDIE COOPER, who was doing the shift Point-To-Point from iHEART’s GREENSBORO facility. BLAKE tells ALL ACCESS COOPER will stay on for weekends, adding, “Basically, girls rule the world in RALEIGH now.”

BLACKLEY’s move is a return to RALEIGH and the iHEARTMEDIA cluster there; previously, she handled afternoons at Top 40 WDCG. She arrived in PITTSBURGH for middays in 2014, and was upped to MD in 2015 (NET NEWS 8/18/15). No word yet on who will take on MD stripes at WPGB, but PD JD GREENE tells ALL ACCESS that BLACKLEY will continue in middays there, tracking from RALEIGH. On her FACEBOOK page today, BLACKLEY posted,”The last three-plus years have been my most memorable …I didn’t know where PITTSBURGH was on the map before I moved … I didn’t know I’d meet my future husband here, and I definitely didn’t know I’d love this city as much as I do.” Send congrats here.