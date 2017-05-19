CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist CARRIE UNDERWOOD will be inducted in to the OKLAHOMA HALL OF FAME as part of its 90th Class of honorees on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16th at the COX CONVENTION CENTER. The evening’s events will be emceed by past OKLAHOMA HALL OF FAME inductees VINCE GILL and KRISTIN CHENOWETH. The 2017 honorees will also attend the unveiling of their portraits at the GAYLORD-PICKENS MUSEUM, home of the OKLAHOMA HALL OF FAME, where their biographies, photos, and fun facts will be accessible through interactive exhibits.

“I’ve always been proud to say I’m from OKLAHOMA,” said UNDERWOOD. “The people, culture, and environment molded me into the person I am today. It’s such an honor to be recognized among such great company by the OKLAHOMA HALL OF FAME!”