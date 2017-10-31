SCRIPPS Country WKTI (KTI COUNTRY)/MILWAUKEE has tapped market vet CAROL VONN for middays, succeeding JILLENE KAHN, who is leaving for a yet-to-be announced radio gig outside of MILWAUKEE. VONN was most recently with crosstown MILWAUKEE RADIO ALLIANCE AC WLDB, with prior time at Classic Hits WRIT. In addition to her airshift, VONN will double as the station’s Dir./Community Relations.

“KTI COUNTRY is thrilled to feature another locally-known and talented host in CAROL VONN,” said KTI COUNTRY PD RYAN WILD. “In addition to hosting the midday show, CAROL will lead the station’s community relations effort. From fundraising for the USO of WISCONSIN, appearing weekly around the area for the HUNGER TASK FORCE, to coordinating on-air interviews and events, CAROL will help KTI COUNTRY further deepen its commitment to serving our community.”

VONN is currently subbing in mornings and will assume her new air shift when the station completes its search for a new wake up show. JAKE KELLY departed earlier this month.