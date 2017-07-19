We had the pleasure of seeing Carly Pearce at this year’s CRS. There she performed her debut single “Every Little Thing” (Big Machine) that has given her the shot she has so deserved. Carly Pearce was born in Marion, Indiana. She dropped out of school when she was 16 and moved to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee in order to perform at Dollywood five times a week, in addition to contributing to bluegrass music compilation albums. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee when she was 19 and signed a developmental deal with Sony Music Nashville in 2012, which was ultimately unsuccessful. In 2016, she was a featured vocalist on Josh Abbott Band’s “Wasn’t That Drunk”, which charted in the top 40 of Country Airplay. Pearce also toured with the band to perform the song, including a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The song’s success led to her working with songwriter and producer Busbee on her solo debut single “Every Little Thing”. After this song received airplay on Sirius XM’s “The Highway” channel, Pearce gained a contract with Big Machine Records, which released the single to country radio on February 22. The song also received a music video, which features Pearce performing the song live at Brown Owl Studio. We will continue to follow the career of rising star Carly Pearce here on the pages of New Music Weekly and what a thrill to see here as part of the Big Machine family during their CRS lunch event. This is our special Summer issue and there are a great many new songs and artists breaking here on our charts making this a very memorable one indeed. Please continue to support the many artists that are truly making their musical mark here during the Summer of 2017.