The last year has been quite a ride for legendary rock band Candlebox. Not only did they come out swinging with the April 2016 release of Disappearing in Airports (Pavement Entertainment), which debuted among the Top 10 of the Top Rock Albums, and netted them the hit single “Vexatious” but they also went on to conquer both the U.S. and Europe with a relentless tour schedule that brought in an entirely new generation of Candlebox fans.

Now, about to embark on the anniversary of their comeback, the band that refuses to slow down has announced that they and Pavement Entertainment have teamed up with Record Store Day 2017 to release Disappearing Live. The first official live Candlebox CD, this seven-song EP was recorded in Long Island, NY from the uber successful Disappearing in Airports tour. And as a special bonus to fans, an exclusive live rendition of the band’s multi-platinum hit “Far Behind” has been included.

The EP was recorded and produced by renowned sound engineer Carlos Novais and mixed by Bassist/Engineer/Mixer Adam Kury. Featured on the album are Lead Singer/Guitarist Kevin Martin, Drummer Dave Krusen, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Pearl Jam, Bassist Adam Kury, Lead Guitarist Brian Quinn and Guitarist Island Styles.

In addition to “Far Behind,” the EP includes the following tracks:

Vexatious

Supernova

Crazy

I Want It Back

All That We Got

The Bridge

Disappearing Live EP Digi-pack will be available starting April 22 at participating Record Store Day locations. For a list, visit http://www.recordstoreday.com. The EP will then be available on May 22 as a special bundle with a commemorative T-shirt on Pavement Entertainment’s web site (http://www.pavementmusic.com) and on all major digital platforms starting in June.

To celebrate the release of Disappearing Live, Candlebox has announced that it will also be releasing its single “Crazy” to Mainstream Rock and Alternative Rock Radio. The follow up to the album’s single “Vexatious”, Martin describes the track as a song about obsession.

“It’s about the position that a lot of people find themselves in at some point in their lives”, Martin said. “That place where they want something physical that they necessarily couldn’t have but pursue it anyway. It’s about that unrelenting desire to always have more than we should.”

The release of their new EP and single aren’t the only things that will keep Candlebox busy this summer. According to Martin, the band will be performing at some of the largest venues and rock music festivals throughout the U.S.

Candlebox Disappearing in Airports Tour Dates

*Subject to change

Saturday, April 22 WJRR Earth Day Birthday Orlando, FL

Saturday, May 6 Yucaipa Music and Arts Festival Yucaipa, CA

Sunday, May 7 Casino Pauma Pauma, CA

Saturday, June 3 Rockfest Kansas City, KS

Friday, July 14 Rock USA Oshkosh, WI

ABOUT CANDLEBOX

Formed in 1990, CANDLEBOX is considered one of the greatest American rock bands of its generation. A multi-platinum band, they were the first successful act on Madonna’s Maverick Records, which went on to sign Alanis Morissette, Deftones and The Prodigy.

The group found immediate success with the release of their self-titled debut album in July 1993, which featured some of their biggest hit singles, including “Far Behind”, “You” and “Cover Me” and was certified platinum by the RIAA four times. They then continued their success by releasing two highly acclaimed albums (Lucy and Happy Pills) and touring relentlessly until they took a hiatus a 2000.

Following the six-year break, the band reunited in 2006 and two years later they released their fourth album Into the Sun, followed by an extensive tour. Their fifth album, Love Stories & Other Musings, was released six years later in April 2012 and, after another break, CANDLEBOX emerged in 2016 stronger than ever with a new lineup and released their latest CD Disappearing in Airports, which debuted among the Top 10 of the Top Rock Albums the week of release.

Notes – Over 8,000,000 records sold worldwide

