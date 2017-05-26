We are pleased to announce that the Toronto based Theatrical Metal Band Operus have just signed a deal with Dark Star Records. Operus’s depth comes from the vast musical experience each member brings with them. From extensive studio time to worldwide performances in both metal bands and Symphonic Chamber Orchestras. The combined musical knowledge in Operus comes from decades of intense dedication to music with University and Masters Degrees, Royal Conservatory of Music certifications and the first hand experience of performing in North America, Europe and Asia. Look for the epic new album “Cenotaph” to be Released Worldwide on 10/13/17 via Dark Star Records in Association with MVD Entertainment and Sony Music.

Operus is: David Michael Moote – Lead Vocals, Robin Howe – Cello/Backing Vocals.

Rob Holden – Guitar, Oscar Rangel – Guitar/Backing Vocals/Growls.

Wojtek Sokolowski – Bass/Backing Vocals, J.J. Tartaglia – Drums

Watch the New Promotional Video for “Cenotaph” by Operus:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oxuq4-l3Vmo

Watch “The New Chapter” Promotional Video by Operus:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VxCbOVMP7Y

