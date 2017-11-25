“Ed Roman isn’t relying on classic rock, folk, or pop sounds. Rather, he’s creating an intricate kitchen-sink fusion of pop, rock, folk, reggae and country that gives us energetic, spontaneous, even gleeful fun.” – Jonathan Penton, Unlikely Stories

Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ed Roman broke onto the international scene with his 2014 album release, Letters From High Latitudes, earning him multiple awards and status as one of the hottest new artists at college radio. In 2016, Ed followed with his critically-acclaimed masterpiece, Red Omen. The album featured three ambitious singles and videos for “I Am Love,” “Lay One Down” and “The Way She Goes.” The latter earned him a 2017 Radio Music Award for Best Americana Artist.

Now, Ed Roman is releasing his official lyric video for the title track of his latest album, “Red Omen.” The video has a seasonal feel, with script-style writing and falling snow accentuating the semi-autobiographical lyrics.

Watch the lyric video for “Red Omen” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxT1NV2YvJY.

Ed Roman is an Award-winning singer/songwriter, performer and multi-instrumentalist from Shelburne, Ontario, Canada. Blurring the lines between pop, rock, folk, and country music genres, Ed’s uniquely crafted songs have received regular rotation on more than 100 terrestrial radio stations across North America and more than 600 stations, worldwide. Ed is a 2014 Artists Music Guild Award Nominee, a 2014 International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner, a two-time 2015 IMEA Award nominee, a 2015 and 2016 Josie Show Awards winner, an Akademia Awards Winner, and a two-time Indie Music Channel Award winner. Ed recently won a 2017 Radio Music Award for Best Americana Artist. Ed’s latest release is the critically acclaimed album, Red Omen. www.edroman.net