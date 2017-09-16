It’s no secret that Canadian singer-songwriter Ed Roman is passionate about our planet. His lyrics often contain messages pertaining to conservation and environmental issues. Ed has appeared on numerous radio shows, discussing green living and urban farming, something that he enjoys on his 2 acres in Shelburne, Ontario.

MTS Management Group is pleased to announce Ed Roman has a track on the newly released Big Fuss Records compilation, “Our Green Earth.” The album features a “Soothing Mix Of Pop, Rock, Folk, Soul and New Age Sounds; With an Emphasis on Saving the Planet,” according to Big Fuss Records.

Ed’s track, “I Found God,” taken from his critically-acclaimed release, “Letters From High Lattitudes,” closes out the compilation.

“Our Green Earth” can be streamed on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/album/3LLWYZkzin0CkFfRxTyNbl. It is also available on iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/our-green-earth/id1275630389.

Watch Ed Roman’s video for “I Found God” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1NvCec2WQQ.

Big Fuss Records, Inc. discovers, develops, markets, and distributes recorded music in the United States and Internationally. It owns and acquires rights to musical compositions, and licenses them for use in recordings and related uses, including radio, films and advertisements. Big Fuss Records also publishes music and licenses recordings, as well as distributes music online, and over cellular, cable, and satellite networks. Further, the company engages in the businesses of artist management. It offers its products and services through a network of subsidiaries, and licensees which are: Vitality Artist Management, Hot-Trax.Com and NorCal Press. The Company headquarters are located in Campbell, California and Scottsdale Arizona. Big Fuss Records was founded in 2002. https://bigfussrecords.com/

Ed Roman is an Award-winning singer/songwriter, performer and multi-instrumentalist from Shelburne, Ontario, Canada. Blurring the lines between pop, rock, folk, and country music genres, Ed’s uniquely crafted songs have received regular rotation on more than 100 terrestrial radio stations across North America and more than 600 stations, worldwide. Ed is a 2014 Artists Music Guild Award Nominee, a 2014 International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner, a two-time 2015 IMEA Award nominee, a 2015 and 2016 Josie Show Awards winner, an Akademia Awards Winner, and a two-time Indie Music Channel Award winner. Ed’s latest release is the critically acclaimed album, Red Omen. www.edroman.net

http://www.facebook.com/edromanmusic

http://www.twitter.com/specialedroman