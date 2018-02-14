BONNEVILLE AC KOSI/DENVER midday host DENISE PLANTE is one of 10 finalists for the DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ‘Train Call’ Announcer. These are the permanent voices that provide operational messages such as where to board and which concourse passengers have arrived at.

The airport will pick one male and one female, but the public gets to vote for their favorite. Beginning today, you can vote for your favorite male and female voices here. Voting will be open now through 11:59p on SUNDAY, FEB. 25th. Voting is limited to one vote per person and requires a valid e-mail address to participate.