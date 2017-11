ARISTA NASHVILLE’s CAM will join TOWNSQUARE MEDIA nationally syndicated “TASTE OF COUNTRY NIGHTS” host SAM ALEX for the third-annual “TASTE OF COUNTRY” CMA AWARDS red carpet live stream coverage.

The “TASTE OF COUNTRY” live stream will begin at 5p (CT) on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8th at BRIDGESTONE ARENA as “CAM & SAM” interview dozens of Country artists making their way into the venue for the night’s festivities. The live stream will be available to view here.