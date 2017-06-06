BUZZANGLE MUSIC will integrate global data from SHAZAM, marking the first time that data is available in a comprehensive analytics platform. The data provided includes the number of SHAZAMs for every song within a given market and country, as well as further breakdowns for age, gender, and information regarding user engagement with the track pages.

BUZZANGLE users will now have the ability to view the number of SHAZAMs alongside existing consumption data — such as song sales, song streams and song airplay — in all charts, reports and dashboards. The SHAZAM data is available immediately as a premium upgrade option within the standard BUZZANGLE MUSIC service.

SHAZAM Head Of Music Data Services RICHARD WESTOVER commented, “SHAZAM has been downloaded over 1 billion times, and people around the globe are SHAZAM’ing 20 million times each day. Our proprietary data is an unparalleled asset for the industry and in artists’ strategies. We are very excited to be part of BUZZANGLE’s advanced platform and help their analytics be even more comprehensive.”

iHEARTMEDIA Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN stated, “Programming has always been a balance of science and art. The data available at our fingertips is increasingly more sophisticated thanks to BUZZANGLE. Having this SHAZAM data will make it even more powerful.”

BORDER CITY MEDIA CEO JIM LIDESTRI added, “We are excited to partner with SHAZAM to again provide a first for the music industry. Providing the SHAZAM data alongside consumption statistics will provide even greater insight into the discovery and popularity growth of songs.”