Renowned, Philly-based R&B singer/songwriter Walter “Bunny” Sigler is excited to announce the lyric video for his latest single titled “Angel Eyes” will be released on August 17. The single will be available Friday, August 18 on iTunes and all major digital outlets. “Angel Eyes” is the second single from Sigler’s upcoming album ‘Young at Heart’ – an album that bridges the gap between Sigler’s classic R&B sound and the world of jazz.

“Angel Eyes” features Sigler’s smooth voice on the Ella Fitgerald- and Frank Sinatra-performed standard, and reveals how diverse of a singer Sigler really is. The classic piano, drums, double bass, and string arrangement lays a lush, but simple foundation for a new, refreshing, yet nostalgic crooning sound from Sigler. Living up to his nickname “Mr. Emotion,” Sigler delivers a heartfelt performance, full of heartache and longing. “Angel Eyes” will be available to purchase digitally on August 18 from iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play, and will also available for streaming on Spotify that day.

The song’s video accompaniment is a glance into the past – showcasing the glory days of jazz, the American songbook, and the Rat Pack while featuring Sigler’s silhouette in various scenes throughout. The black-and-white look of the video compliments the song’s melancholic tone and draws viewers in with its vintage style.

For more information and updates about “Angel Eyes” and Bunny Sigler, please visit his website at http://www.BunZMusicAndRecords.com or contact his long-time entertainment attorney Lloyd Z. Remick at www.zanemanagement.com.

About Bunny Sigler:

Philadelphia R&B legend Bunny Sigler continues to share songs that prove his passion for music goes well beyond his beloved soul songs. Bunny’s songwriting for tracks like Instant Funk’s “I Got My Mind Made Up”, Patti Labelle’s “Somebody Loves You Baby”, The Whispers’ “Bingo”, Jackie Moore’s “Sweet Charlie Babe” and The O’Jays “Sunshine” are what put him on the musical map. Not only is Bunny skilled with the pen, but he is also a world-renowned singer.

This Philadelphia native began his singing career in churches all over the metropolitan area with songs like “O Lord My God” and “The Lord’s Prayer”. The industry gave him the nickname “Mr. Emotion” after his heartfelt performances on stage. Creating numerous hits over the span of his career (many of which are still being sampled in today’s generation), Bunny continues to write, produce and record new material. He is the co-writer of the song “The Ruler’s Back” which was an opening song for Jay Z’s album, “Blueprint”. Even at over 70 years old, “there ain’t no stopping us now” claims Sigler, as he gets continues to write, record, and release new music on a regular basis.

For more information, check out Bunny Sigler at:

http://www.bunzmusicandrecords.com/

http://www.facebook.com/BunnySigler

http://www.twitter.com/BunnySigler

http://www.youtube.com/user/MrBunnySigler