PromoWest Productions has announced the daily lineup for the 2017 Bunbury Music Festival, returning to downtown Cincinnati’s Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove June 2-4. Celebrating its sixth year in 2017, the three-day music festival will transform the banks of the Ohio River into a vibrant music festival experience.

Friday June 2 acts include: Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy, Death Cab for Cutie, The Shins, MUTEMATH, Mike Stud, NF, Eden, Civil Twilight, July Talk, Flor, The Upset Victory, Flying Underground, Alex Angelo

Saturday June 3 acts include: Bassnectar, Pretty Lights, D.R.A.M., Tech N9ne, Hayley Kiyoko, Kevin Garrett, Cobi, CVBZ, San Fermin, VHS Collection, Frenship, Charlie Hirsch, Liberty Deep Down, Current Events

Sunday June 4 acts include: Muse, The 1975, Thirty Seconds to Mars, AFI, Jon Bellion, Flogging Molly, Watsky, Moon Taxi, Rev. Horton Heat, Arkells, Dreamers, White Reaper, CAAMP, Time Cat

TICKET INFORMATION :

Single day general admission and VIP tickets, as well as three-day general admission and VIP weekend passes are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. For ticket information and pricing visit BunburyFestival.com/tickets.

FESTIVAL DATES AND TIMES:

Friday & Saturday, June 2-3: Noon – 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 4: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

About Bunbury Music Festival: Bunbury Music Festival will feature three days of performances on three stages throughout Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove June 2-4, 2017. Bunbury returns to Cincinnati for its sixth year following critical acclaim from USA Today, Pollstar and Yahoo! Music.

For more information and volunteer opportunities:

Website: www.bunburyfestival.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bunburyfestival

Twitter: @bunburyfestival

About PromoWest Productions: PromoWest Productions currently offers Columbus, Ohio over 450 events a year at its venues EXPRESS LIVE!, Newport Music Hall, The Basement and A&R Music Bar. PromoWest opened the country’s second indoor/outdoor concert venue, Stage AE, in downtown Pittsburgh in 2010 and purchased Bunbury Music Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio in 2014. For more information on PromoWest, please visit www.promowestlive.com