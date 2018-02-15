COX MEDIA GROUP has upped TAMPA cluster GSM BRYAN KELLY to Director of Sales for the stations, including Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE), AC WWRM (MAGIC 94.9), Alternative WSUN (97X), AC WDUV, Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5), and Classic Hits WXGL (107.3 THE EAGLE). KELLY worked for iHEARTMEDIA as VP of Sales in WEST PALM BEACH and Director of Sales in SARASOTA and as an AE in TAMPA and ALLENTOWN, PA; he replaces JASON MEDER, who was promoted in DECEMBER to GM of COX MEDIA GROUP’s ORLANDO Radio and TV cluster.

“Since joining CMG TAMPA over two years ago, BRYAN has quickly become a valued and integral part of our talented sales management team. I am excited to have BRYAN as one of our senior sales leaders at CMG!,“ said VP/Market Manager KEITH LAWLESS.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve COX MEDIA GROUP TAMPA as Director of Sales and continue the long history of building tremendous partnerships with our clients and winning with our people,” added KELLY.