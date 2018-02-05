iHEARTMEDIA Country KBEB/SACRAMENTO PD/afternoon personality BRYAN “B-DUB” WASHINGTON has been named APD/MD/afternoon personality for recently-launched Country sister KWBL (106.7 THE BULL)/DENVER (NET NEWS 12/18). WASHINGTON starts immediately.

B-DUB joined KBEB in MARCH of 2017 following stints with ENTERCOM Country KMLE/PHOENIX and ALPHA Country KUPL/PORTLAND (NET NEWS3/15/17).

“Following an extensive nationwide search, it was clear that B-DUB is uniquely qualified and the perfect fit to join 106.7 THE BULL’s new family,” said iHEARTMEDIA SVPP/WEST Division and DENVER region JOJO TURNBEAUGH. Added WASHINGTON, “I am incredibly excited and honored to be part of the ALL NEW 106.7 THE BULL. The culture that’s been cultivated at iHEARTMEDIA/DENVER is incredible, and having the opportunity to build a winning brand from the ground up is absolutely awesome. Horns up!” Send congrats here. No word yet on his successor in SACRAMENTO.