On SATURDAY, AUGUST 12th, BRUNO MARS surprised the AUBURN HILLS, MI audience of his sold-out “24K Magic World Tour” by announcing he will donate $1 million from the night’s show to provide aid to the victims of the FLINT water crisis. MARS stunned ticket-holders at THE PALACE OF AUBURN HILLS when he briefly stopped the show to make the donation announcement.

.

“I’m very thankful to the MICHIGAN audience for joining me in supporting this cause,” MARS said in a statement. “Ongoing challenges remain years later for FLINT residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

MARS and tour promoter LIVE NATION, redirected funds from the DETROIT show to THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF GREATER FLINT.