BRUCE KELLY has joined GRENAX BROADCASTING II/FLAGSTAFF-PRESCOTT AZ as Dir./Programming & Operations for the four station cluster which includes Country KSED (107.5 KOLT COUNTRY), Classic Rock KWMX (96.7 THE WOLF), Classic Hits KFLX (REWIND 92.5/104.1) and News Talk KBTK (97.1 THE BIG TALKER).

“BRUCE KELLY is a tremendous addition to the GRENAX team. He is a talented programmer with a long history of on-air success and a creative thinker on the marketing front. Bringing on someone of BRUCE’s caliber reflects our commitment to provide our community of NORTHERN ARIZONA with top quality radio,” said GM STAN PIERCE.

“Did someone say SNOW!?!?,” exclaimed KELLY. “I’ve been visiting NORTHERN ARIZONA for many years. To live here full time is a dream come true. GRENAX has great stations and brands in this market and we’ve got big plans to enhance our products for our fans and clients. I’m excited to be part of growing this market and this company.”