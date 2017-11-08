The official start of tonight’s (11/8) “51ST ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” is still hours away, but EMI NASHVILLE’s BROTHERS OSBORNE are already winners in the Music Video of the Year category for “It Ain’t My Fault.” The category was one of two revealed this morning on ABC-TV’s “GOOD MORNING AMERICA,” during a live broadcast in front of NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA.

Also announced: the Musical Event of the Year category, which went to WILLIE NELSON and the late GLEN CAMPBELL, for their duet of “Funny How Time Slips Away,” a cut from CAMPBELL’s final album, “Adios,” which was released in JUNE.

The CMAs will air live from BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE tonight, beginning at 8p (ET) on ABC-TV.