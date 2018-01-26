ENTERCOM has hired BRIAN ROONEY as VP/Dir. of Sales for its NEW YORK cluster. ROONEY most recently served as VP/Sales for crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3), News-Talk WOR-A, and the NEW YORK METS RADIO NETWORK; he previously served as Sales Manager for Sports WFAN-A-F, now part of the ENTERCOM cluster, in 2007-15.

“BRIAN’s strong leadership and great track record in NEW YORK made him the perfect choice to lead our ENTERCOM NEW YORK team,” said SVP/Market Manager JOHN FULLAM.

“To come back to brands I love, now under the leadership and direction of ENTERCOM, is a dream come true,” said ROONEY. “I’m looking forward to working with this great team again.”

The ENTERCOM cluster includes WFAN, News WCBS-A, News WINS-A, Classic Hits WCBS-F, Alternative WBMP (ALT 92.3), and Hot AC WNEW (FRESH 102.7).