CMT has named FRANK TANKI as GM for the brand, expanding upon his duties as GM of TV LAND to include oversight for both brands. Most recently the SPIKE TV EVP/Marketing & Creative, TANKI is a 12-year veteran of VIACOM. He will now take charge of day-to-day operations at CMT, including Programming, Marketing & Creative, and Communications. TANKI will continue to report to SPIKE/TV LAND/CMT Pres. KEVIN KAY and will work from both the NEW YORK and NASHVILLE offices.

“As a fan of CMT and Country music, I’m thrilled to join the team and remain committed to ensuring this iconic brand continues its upward trajectory as the leading destination for Country music and culture,” said TANKI. “My focus is to successfully navigate CMT through the changing media landscape and extend the power of the brand’s voice.” Added KAY, “CMT is one of the most distinct brands in all of media, and FRANK is the perfect leader to guide the team to new summits of success. I am confident that FRANK will apply the same ingenuity that has been the hallmark of his career at VIACOM to ensure that CMT continues to thrive, while keeping the network true to its brand.”

Concurrently, CMT Pres. BRIAN PHILIPS has stepped down after 16 years with the company. In an internal memo to the company, KAY stated, “It’s difficult to overstate the critical role BRIAN has played at CMT. A fiercely passionate music fan with a career spanning both radio and television, BRIAN has shepherded CMT through some of its most important — and transformational — moments…We are also taking this opportunity to align development resources across the organization. As a result, JAYSON DINSMORE (EVP/Development & Production) will now report to KEITH COX, Pres./Production & Development for PARAMOUNT NETWORK and TV LAND. BRIAN will work closely with this group to ensure a smooth transition with minimal interruption.”