ATLANTIC/WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist BRETT ELDREDGE will release his fourth studio album on FRIDAY, AUGUST 4th. The self-titled release follows his debut, “Bring You Back,” sophomore release, “ILLINOIS,” and holiday album, “Glow,” and will feature ELDREDGE’s current single, “Somethin’ I’m Good At.”

“It’s kind of crazy to see an album cover with just your name on it,” said ELDREDGE. “I think that shows what I want to say with this album. Maybe it takes a little bit of guts to put out a self-titled album — but if it’s 100% honestly you, then that should come across through the music. That’s my name, and I hope my fans love me for me. Hopefully they feel the connection of these songs and they help them through their everyday lives. Because, that’s why I make this music.”