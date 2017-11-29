ATLANTIC/WMN’s BRETT ELDREDGE will hit the road with his headlining tour, “THE LONG WAY TOUR,” kicking off THURSDAY, APRIL 5th in GARDEN CITY, ID. ATLANTIC/WEA’s DEVIN DAWSON and BIG LOUD’s JILLIAN JACQUELINE are set to join the tour, which will make stops in LOUISVILLE, INDIANAPOLIS, BOSTON, NEW YORK CITY, and more. Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8th beginning at 10a (local time) here.

ELDREDGE exclaimed, “I have been very fortunate to be on some massive tours in my career, but my first major solo headlining tour is something I have wanted to give to my fans for a long time! I cannot wait!”