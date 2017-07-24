POISON singer Bret Micheals, who won Season 3 of Donald Trump‘s reality competition “The Celebrity Apprentice”, was asked by Entrepreneur.com in a new interview how he would rate Trump as an entrepreneur. “Donald Trump would be at the very top,” Bret responded. “Trump has the entrepreneurial spirit. He also has tough skin.”

Asked if he was surprised Trump won the presidency, Bret said: “No. America is built on capitalism. Trump is all about capitalism and he is patriotic. You have to put money back into the pockets of people to make democracy work. Hopefully, Trump can make America a better place and I think he can do that if he starts with the entrepreneurial spirit.”Bret told the Tampa Bay Times last December that he never saw Trump say or do anything negative toward women or minorities. “If he was tough on anyone, he was tough on me,” the singer said. He described Trump as an “amazing businessman” who “gets stuff done” and “was extremely great around my family and my kids.””I’ve never seen him do anything but talk about America and being an entrepreneur,” Bret said. “And it really fires people up. I really, truly believe, if we give him a chance, I think he’s going to do a great job.”Michaels added that he had nothing against the Obama administration.”They were handed a rough economy, they were handed a rough situation, and I think he did good,” he said. “Obama did a good job getting it to here, and now we’ve got to say, Trump is going to take it from here and take it up a notch for his term — or terms.”POISON‘s reunited original lineup — Michaels, Rikki Rockett, Bobby Dall and C.C. DeVille — kicked off its North American tour with DEF LEPPARD on April 8 at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. The trek wrapped on June 25 in Indianapolis, Indiana.