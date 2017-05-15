Bret Michaels was once again asked if fans can expect to hear any new music from POISON. He responded: “Going into the studio, we’d know everyone was also going in different directions in their life. For me, the best thing would be to just write a really amazingly great rock song, a new ‘Talk Dirty To Me’. Maybe just lock ourselves away with no pressure. Maybe even come to my house and have a blast and party like we used to.” In a brand new interview with Parade was once again asked if fans can expect to hear any new music from. He responded: “Going into the studio, we’d know everyone was also going in different directions in their life. For me, the best thing would be to just write a really amazingly great rock song, a new. Maybe just lock ourselves away with no pressure. Maybe even come to my house and have a blast and party like we used to.”

He continued: “I absolutely love and respect the past but I’m not a glory-days guy. I love where we’ve been and love where I’m at and going. You want to be rockin’, be real, be relevant, to take the past and pay it forward.”POISON‘s last album of new material was 2002’s “Hollyweird”. Back in 2007, they released “Poison’d”, an album of covers.POISON drummer Rikki Rockett recently said that there has been “talk” about the band writing and recording “at least one” new song. He told the “Trunk Nation” show: “We find ourselves in a position right now where we’re in a singles market. It’s like back to the ’50s again, and that’s not where we came from. I mean, we had a lot of singles and we had Top 10 hits and we had MTV video hits, so you could say that we came in that way, but it was our relentless touring and the fact that we did do cohesive records that really created our fanbase, I think, in the long run. I think those singles is what put us in the spotlight to be able to capture that audience.”Rockett went on to express his uncertainty over how a POISON standalone single would fare in today’s market, explaining that “we’ve always walked in and done a whole record.” But, he added, “maybe we [could] do three songs. “I would like to do a whole record,” he continued. “I’m a studio rat; I love being in the studio. I love playing live, but I love being in the studio too. I think it’s great. I love that creative process.”Michaels, Rockett, guitarist C.C. DeVille and bassist Bobby Dall recently kicked off POISON‘s first U.S. road trip since 2012. The singer’s focus on his solo career had made it look doubtful that the original quartet would ever tour together again, and it’s not presently clear if POISON will return to hibernation once the DEF LEPPARD trek ends on June 25 in Indianapolis, Indiana.POISON and DEF LEPPARD first hit the road together back in 2009, and then again three years later.