Hot off the heels of his recent hit “Close” comes the new single from Brandon Bailey. With Summer comes a ton of memories that last a lifetime. The new single from Brandon Bailey “Friends We Will Never Forget,” exemplifies the good time memories with our friends that will be etched in our minds forever.

Founder of Cherry Crown Records Lee Cherry says: “This is one of those feel good Summer songs that makes you want to roll the car window down and crank it up.”

Cherry Crown Records will promote, distribute and support the new single from Brandon Bailey which will hit Global Country Radio and All Major Digital distribution outlets on July 7, 2017.

Bailey has been busy this Spring performing throughout the Southeastern United States in support of his last single “Close,” which garnered him a favorable nod at many Country Radio stations around the United States and the World.

Be sure to call your local Country radio station and request “Friends We Will Never Forget.”

For more about Brandon Bailey visit: http://www.brandonbaileymusic.com