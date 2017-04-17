ARISTA NASHVILLE’s BRAD PAISLEY is set to helm middays on MT. WILSON BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES during the month of MAY, continuing the station’s ongoing series of artist-hosted shows. He takes over for CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s DARIUS RUCKER, who has been handling KKGO middays for the last MONTH ( NET NEWS 3/20 ).

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Country superstar BRAD PAISLEY for our midday show,” said KKGO Station Manager MICHAEL LEVINE. PAISLEY will share personal stories and offer his unique perspective on Country music each weekday from 10a-2p (PT) beginning MONDAY, APRIL 24th through FRIDAY, MAY 19th. Stream KKGO here.