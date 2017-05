iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KJYO (KJ 103)/OKLAHOMA CITY and night jock BRAD BOYINGTON split. BOYINGTON had been doing nights at KJ 103 since MARCH 2014. BOYINGTON started at the station in 1998 before stints at KIXY/SAN ANGELO and WHZZ/LANSING.

BOYINGTON returned to KJ 103 in 2005.

BOYINGTON is exploring all options and is capable of voice tracking from his home studio, complete with NEXGEN DIGITAL. Reach out to him at bradboyington@gmail.com or (405) 816-3582.