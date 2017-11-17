Cinematic pop artist Boy Epic drops a sultry new video for his single “Wolf,” an intoxicating continuation of the previously released video, “Trust.” The song explores the dark sides of our minds where complex, raw human emotions like love and lust thrive. The single is equal parts sexy and dangerous, with a haunting piano melody that plays with your mind like a nefarious lullaby. “Wolf” is now available for stream or download worldwide, and its accompanying music video is available on YouTube.

Co-written by Boy Epic and Cut Down Trees, “Wolf” is about unleashing your inner animal and letting those instincts take over, revealing our true selves. “The song is about the discovery of our subconscious minds. Tapping on the surface of uncontrolled thoughts and melancholy we all share within ourselves,” says Boy Epic. The video concept, conceived by Boy Epic, follows the conflicting emotions he feels as he futilely tries to save his lover. A passionate filmmaker, Boy Epic also directed and edited the video. “The story is in the small details, forcing you to use your imagination. I wanted to capture a balance visually that would make you question this man’s motives, love him, hate him, and capitalize on the idea that everyone’s strange in their own unique way,” he explains. The music video delves into his inner turmoil that rests just below the surface, dancing the fine line between love and lust as control over his emotions slowly slips away.

A Dallas native, Boy Epic started writing his own music from the age of fifteen. Growing up in a broken household, music has always been a therapeutic outlet. He got his big break in 2014 after releasing “Fifty Shades,” a single inspired by the movie Fifty Shades of Grey that has accumulated over 11 million views on YouTube and earned him a spot on the roster at Hollywood Records. Since then, he has gathered a cult following online, with over 40 million views on his self-directed music videos. Boy Epic has become a master in combining music and film, creating an unforgettable cinematic experience in his music videos. He has received praise from press outlets such as Playboy, Alternative Press, High Voltage Magazine, and more.

“Wolf” is the second video in three-part series and his latest single, following “Trust”. Download or stream “Wolf” on digital music platforms worldwide and watch the music video on YouTube. Stay up to date with Boy Epic’s latest antics at BoyEpic.com.