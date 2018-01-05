EMINEM, THE KILLERS and JACK WHITE are set to headline the 2018 BOSTON CALLING festival, which will take place MAY 25th-27th at the HARVARD ATHLETIC COMPLEX in ALLSTON, MA. More than 54 performers will perform on one of three stages and an indoor arena.

Also on the bill are ST. VINCENT, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, TYLER, THE CREATOR, BROCKHAMPTON, KHALID and FLEET FOXES. The biggest surprise may be Russian protest punk-rockers PUSSY RIOT, who were arrested and jailed for “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred” after performing in a MOSCOW church in 2012.

More details can be found here.