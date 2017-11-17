BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Top 40 KMVQ (99.7 NOW!)/SAN FRANCISCO has promoted “JAZZY” JIM ARCHER as PD for the station. ARCHER has served as KMVQ’s APD/MD since 2011.

“JAZZY is the natural choice to continue 99.7 NOW’s amazing run to the top in BAY AREA radio,” said Market Mgr. CARL GARDNER. “He knows the street and has the feel for what’s hot right now.”

BONNEVILLE will begin operating the station under a local marketing agreement with the ENTERCOM DIVESTITURE TRUST, on completion of the ENTERCOM/CBS merger.