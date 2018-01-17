Howard Stern will induct BON JOVI into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this April in Ohio.

Stern revealed he would deliver the induction speech for the New Jersey band when frontman Jon Bon Jovi visited “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday morning (January 17).

“I am so honored that you asked me. I am thrilled to do it,” Stern told Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi explained his decision to ask Stern to deliver the speech, telling the shock jock: “You’ve only ever been my first choice. Our careers have paralleled in a lot of ways. Whether ups or downs, we’ve come through everything together and we do this at this point because we love the people we work with… Nobody knows not only me, but the members of the band as well as Howard.”

Jon also spoke about the Rock Hall induction during an appearance Tuesday night (January 16) on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”. He said: “It truly does mean a lot. We had been looked over a couple times, and it’s really an honor to consider you being in the same building as the greatest of the greats, whether it’s Elvis [Presley] or THE BEATLES or THE [ROLLING] STONES. Just the idea that the music that you made has been known to generations of people makes you feel good.”

In addition to BON JOVI, the 33rd annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame class will induct the MOODY BLUES, THE CARS, DIRE STRAITS, Nina Simone and early influence gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The event will take place on April 14 at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium with an edited version of the events airing at a later date on HBO.