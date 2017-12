┬áPREMIERE syndicated “THE BOBBY BONES SHOW” host BOBBY BONES has announced “BOBBY BONES & THE RAGING IDIOTS’ MILLION DOLLAR SHOW 3,” set for MONDAY, JANUARY 22nd, 2018 at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM. The night’s lineup includes KEITH URBAN, DARIUS RUCKER, MAREN MORRIS, DAN + SHAY, LUKE COMBS, NIKITA KARMEN, and several surprise guests.

Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1st at 10a (CT) here or here, with sales benefiting ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.