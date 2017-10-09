iHEARTMEDIA Country WPGB (BIG 104.7) and Classic Rock WDVE/PITTSBURGH GSM BOBBIE LOESCH has been upped to Regional SVP/Sales for the PITTSBURGH/WEST VIRGINIA Region, effective MONDAY, OCTOBER 16th. LOESCH will report to Region President TIM MCALEER.

“BOBBIE’s extensive experience in our region makes her the perfect fit to oversee sales for our robust media and entertainment assets,” said MCALEER. “We’re lucky to have her – she’s an expert at multiplatform sales and consistently helps our partners reach their goals.” Added LOESCH, “I’ve worked with the iHEARTMEDIA/PITTSBURGH team for over a decade, so I’m excited to lead such a talented group. It’s great that we’re such a tight knit team and that we’re all passionate about helping our partners succeed.”