ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS AC WLNK (THE LINK)/CHARLOTTE has signed a new contract with morning hosts BOB LACEY and SHERI LYNCH to continue their morning show “BOB & SHERI,” currently syndicated in 40 markets across the nation. 10:00 a.m.

“This is the top-rated show in the market and one of the best, most unique morning shows in AMERICA,” said VP/GM MATT HANLON. “We’re fortunate to have the caliber of talent and creative engagement the ‘BOB AND SHERI SHOW’ brings to the airwaves every day”.

“As our show continues to grow and evolve, partnering with Entercom gives us extraordinary opportunities to innovate and better serve our listeners and advertisers,” added SHERI LYNCH. “We could find no better place to be than at home with ENTERCOM in CHARLOTTE”.