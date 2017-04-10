BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) has added MATT BRUM as Dir./Digital Strategy & Social Media, effective immediately. BRUM joins from the GRAND OLE OPRY where he served as Mgr./Social Media to create content for the OPRY’s more than 1.5 million followers. At BMLG, BRUM will report to BMLG CMO MIKE RITTBERG and will handle engineering digital and social strategies for BIG MACHINE RECORDS, THE VALORY MUSIC CO., BMLG RECORDS, and NASH ICON.

“We are so excited to be having MATT join the BIG MACHINE family,” said RITTBERG. “He lives the ‘digital world,’ and we look forward to having his passion help drive our artists to the next level.” Congratulate BRUM here.