BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) has added NICOLE CSABAI as VP/Revenue & Sales, effective immediately. In this role, CSABAI will be responsible for physical and digital sales strategies for BIG MACHINE RECORDS, THE VALORY MUSIC CO., BMLG RECORDS, and NASH ICON RECORDS reporting to BMLG CMO MIKE RITTBERG. CSABAI most recently served as INTERSCOPE RECORDS Dir./Revenue. Congratulate her here

“I’m thrilled to have NICOLE join the BIG MACHINE family,” said RITTBERG. “She’s the right person to help lead the charge taking our physical and digital sales and revenue to the next level.” Added CSABAI. “I’m very excited to be joining the team at BIG MACHINE, and I’m grateful to SCOTT BORCHETTA, ANDREW KAUTZ, and MIKE for this tremendous opportunity. BIG MACHINE has an amazing roster of artists, and I’m looking forward to working with everyone.”