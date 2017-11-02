BROADCAST MUSIC, INC. (BMI) has made a series of key executive promotions within its Creative team. BARBARA CANE, BMI’s VP/Creative-LOS ANGELES has been elevated to the newly-created role of VP/Worldwide Creative and Advisor to the EVP/Creative & Licensing. SAMANTHA COX has been elevated to VP/Creative-NEW YORK, and TRACIE VERLINDE has been named VP/Creative-LOS ANGELES.

Concurrently, MASON HUNTER has been elevated to Assistant VP/Creative-NASHVILLE and WARDELL MALLOY has been promoted to Assistant VP/Creative-LOS ANGELES.

In announcing CANE’s promotion, Pres./CEO MIKE O’NEILL commented, “BARBARA’s reputation within the industry is unparalleled, and I have asked her to continue her work nurturing, developing and guiding BMI’s songwriters, but now from a global perspective. As one of my most trusted advisors, I know BARBARA will also provide valuable counsel to MIKE STEINBERG, who will rely on her guidance and expertise as he navigates his new role leading BMI’s Creative team.”

STEINBERG added, “Working more closely with BARBARA, who has dedicated her entire career to BMI, will give me the opportunity to learn from the best. She will be a trusted guide and sounding board, and I look forward to deepening our partnership going forward.” He added, “I am also excited to acknowledge and elevate the stellar roster of talented executives within BMI, allowing us to continue to pave the way for a vibrant future for the creative and business communities we serve.”