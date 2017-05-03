BMG NASHVILLE has promoted DANIEL LEE to VP/Creative. LEE will focus on acquiring and developing talent along with creating opportunities in the marketplace for BMG songwriters such as HILLARY LINDSEY, BUSBEE, BRETT BEAVERS, JIM MCCORMICK, DAVE BARNES, and JONNY PRICE, as well as signed artists CLARE DUNN and CARLY PEARCE. He has been with the company since 2012.

“DANIEL is one of the most effective music executives I have ever had the pleasure to work with,” said BMG NASHVILLE EVP KOS WEAVER. “His gift of nurturing the talent of songwriters and songwriter-artists has yielded an impressive string of successes that have meant a great deal to our over-all accomplishments. This promotion is well-deserved.”