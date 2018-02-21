Having kicked off 2018 on the West Coast with live performances in California then heading East rockin’ Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut – Blues Rock and Americana Guitarist/Singer/Songwriter Albert Cummings is getting ready for more tour dates this March!
Following the release of his latest CD/DVD/Blu-Ray collection “Albert Cummings Live at the ’62 Center” in December, outlets like Rock and Blues Muse noted “His muscular guitar work is simply outstanding.” continuing “He’s a great blues singer as well, with passion for the tunes inherent in his full throttle approach.” and The Cleveland Plain Dealer called it “…a pulsating concert film”. Now as he hits the road with more live performance dates next month he’ll bring that same energy to stages across the U.S.!
Albert Cummings Upcoming March Tour Dates:
|Date/Time
|Venue/Location
|Details
|Saturday, March 3rd, 2018
7:00PM
|Mauch Chunk Opera House
Jim Thorpe, PA
|Age Limit: All Ages
Tickets: $20.00
|Sunday, March 4th, 2018
7:00PM
|Club Cafe
Pittsburgh, PA
|Age Limit: 14+
Tickets: $18/$20
|Friday, March 9th, 2018
7:00PM
|Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts
Fond Du Lac, WI
|Age Limit: All Ages
Tickets: $20
|Saturday, March 10th, 2018
8:00PM
|Shank Hall
Milwaukee, WI
|Age Limit: 21+
Tickets: $20.00
|Sunday, March 11th, 2018
7:00PM
|The State Theatre
Zumbrota, MN
|Age Limit: All Ages
Tickets: $24/$28
|Thursday, March 15th, 2018
8:00PM
|VZD’s
Oklahoma City, OK
|Age Limit: All Ages
Tickets: $20
|Friday, March 16th, 2018
7:30PM
|The Sanctuary Music & Events Center
McKinney, TX
|Age Limit: All Ages
Tickets: $10/$25/$150
|Saturday, March 17th, 2018
8:00PM
|Sam’s Burger Joint
San Antonio, TX
|Age Limit: All Ages
Tickets: $15/$20/$60
|Sunday, March 18th, 2018
5:30PM
|Dosey Doe – The Big Barn
Spring, TX
|Age Limit: All Ages
Tickets: $68/$88/$108
|Thursday, March 22nd, 2018
8:00PM
|Knuckleheads Saloon
Kansas City, MO
|Age Limit: 21+
Tickets: $17
|Friday, March 23rd, 2018
8:00PM
|Lyric Theater
Harrison, AR
|Age Limit: 21+
Tickets: $17.00
|Saturday, Mar 24th, 2018
8:00PM
|The Wildey Theatre
Edwardsville, IL
|Age Limit: All Ages
Tickets: $21
|Sunday, March 25th, 2018
8:00PM
|SPACE
Evanston, IL
|Age Limit: All Ages
Tickets: $15/$18/$27
