Having kicked off 2018 on the West Coast with live performances in California then heading East rockin’ Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut – Blues Rock and Americana Guitarist/Singer/Songwriter Albert Cummings is getting ready for more tour dates this March!

Following the release of his latest CD/DVD/Blu-Ray collection “Albert Cummings Live at the ’62 Center” in December, outlets like Rock and Blues Muse noted “His muscular guitar work is simply outstanding.” continuing “He’s a great blues singer as well, with passion for the tunes inherent in his full throttle approach.” and The Cleveland Plain Dealer called it “…a pulsating concert film”. Now as he hits the road with more live performance dates next month he’ll bring that same energy to stages across the U.S.!

Albert Cummings Upcoming March Tour Dates:

