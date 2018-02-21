Having kicked off 2018 on the West Coast with live performances in California then heading East rockin’ Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut – Blues Rock and Americana Guitarist/Singer/Songwriter Albert Cummings is getting ready for more tour dates this March!

Following the release of his latest CD/DVD/Blu-Ray collection “Albert Cummings Live at the ’62 Center” in December, outlets like Rock and Blues Muse notedHis muscular guitar work is simply outstanding.” continuing “He’s a great blues singer as well, with passion for the tunes inherent in his full throttle approach.” and The Cleveland Plain Dealer called it “…a pulsating concert film”. Now as he hits the road with more live performance dates next month he’ll bring that same energy to stages across the U.S.!

Albert Cummings Upcoming March Tour Dates:

Date/Time Venue/Location Details
Saturday, March 3rd, 2018

7:00PM

 Mauch Chunk Opera House

Jim Thorpe, PA

 Age Limit: All Ages

Tickets: $20.00
Sunday, March 4th, 2018

7:00PM

 Club Cafe

Pittsburgh, PA

 Age Limit: 14+

Tickets: $18/$20
Friday, March 9th, 2018

7:00PM

 Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts

Fond Du Lac, WI

 Age Limit: All Ages

Tickets: $20
Saturday, March 10th, 2018

8:00PM

 Shank Hall

Milwaukee, WI

 Age Limit: 21+

Tickets: $20.00
Sunday, March 11th, 2018

7:00PM

 The State Theatre

Zumbrota, MN

 Age Limit: All Ages

Tickets: $24/$28
Thursday, March 15th, 2018

8:00PM

 VZD’s

Oklahoma City, OK

 Age Limit: All Ages

Tickets: $20
Friday, March 16th, 2018

7:30PM

 The Sanctuary Music & Events Center

McKinney, TX

 Age Limit: All Ages

Tickets: $10/$25/$150
Saturday, March 17th, 2018

8:00PM

 Sam’s Burger Joint

San Antonio, TX

 Age Limit: All Ages

Tickets: $15/$20/$60
Sunday, March 18th, 2018

5:30PM

 Dosey Doe – The Big Barn

Spring, TX

 Age Limit: All Ages

Tickets: $68/$88/$108
Thursday, March 22nd, 2018

8:00PM

 Knuckleheads Saloon

Kansas City, MO

 Age Limit: 21+

Tickets: $17
Friday, March 23rd, 2018

8:00PM

 Lyric Theater

Harrison, AR

 Age Limit: 21+

Tickets: $17.00
Saturday, Mar 24th, 2018

8:00PM

 The Wildey Theatre

Edwardsville, IL

 Age Limit: All Ages

Tickets: $21
Sunday, March 25th, 2018

8:00PM

 SPACE

Evanston, IL

 Age Limit: All Ages

Tickets: $15/$18/$27

For More on Albert Cummings, VISIT:

www.AlbertCummings.com

Facebook.com/AlbertCummingsMusic

Albert Cummings Official YouTube Channel