Is WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist BLAKE SHELTON hanging up the spurs and leaving music? According to an interview he gave on nationally syndicated entertainment television program “Entertainment TONIGHT,” SHELTON thinks his next album may be his last. “I don’t do entertainment anymore, kids,” quipped SHELTON. “Sorry.”

Fear not, though, because this is not the first time SHELTON has said it would be his last album. He even admitted during the red carpet interview that he previously said his most recent project, “If I’m Honest,” would be his final album. So, true or false? Only time will tell. But for now, SHELTON can still be seen weekly on NBC-TV’s “The Voice” as a coach and is currently promoting his single, “Every Time I Hear That Song.” See the lighthearted red carpet interview here.