WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist BLAKE SHELTON was a featured guest on NBC-TV’s “The TONIGHT Show Starring JIMMY FALLON” last NIGHT (4/4). SHELTON and FALLON continued their tradition of pushing each other outside of their comfort zones as FALLON took SHELTON on his newly-opened ride at UNIVERSAL ORLANDO, “Race Through NEW YORK.”

SHELTON, who is not a fan of roller coasters, seemed unimpressed with the overall attraction, though he did admit to breaking out in a sweat during the ride. See the bit here.

Additionally, SHELTON spent some time on the couch chatting with FALLON about past hair cuts; his current album, “If I’m Honest;” and his work on NBC-TV’s “The Voice.”

See portions of their conversation here, here, and here. SHELTON rounded out the evening with a performance of his current single, “Every Time I Hear That Song,” which you can see here.