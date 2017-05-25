IN2UNE NASHVILLE artist BILLY RAY CYRUS visited NBC-TV’s “TODAY” show this MORNING (5/25) to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his hit, “Achy Breaky Heart.” CYRUS told “TODAY” hosts HODA KOTB, SAVANNAH GUTHRIE, and MATT LAUER about the various remixes of the song he has released in celebration of the song’s anniversary and also chatted about his other family members’ current projects, including the Pop music careers of daughters MILEY and NOAH and the television series that daughter BRANDI and wife TISH are launching.

See CYRUS’ conversation and performance here. Catch BILLY RAY and daughter NOAH perform NOAH’s current single, “I’m Stuck,” here.